MILAN, April 15 Vivendi still owns a 24.9 percent stake in Telecom Italia, a spokesman for the French media group said on Friday, after a regulatory filing showed it had sold a 0.2 percent holding on March 24.

"It was just a technical adjustment, the stake is still at 24.9 percent," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)