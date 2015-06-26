TURIN, June 26 Telecom Italia's chairman said he expects to meet soon the chief of French group Vivendi which this week replaced Telefonica as its biggest shareholder, and possible board seats for Vivendi's representatives will be discussed then.

"It's not scheduled yet but we think it will happen pretty soon," Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi told reporters on his way to a board meeting when asked when he would meet Vivendi's chairman and top shareholder Vincent Bollore.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Silvia Aloisi)