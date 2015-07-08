ROME, July 8 The chief executive of Vivendi said on Wednesday he was content with the French group's stake in Telecom Italia but does not rule out raising its holding further.

Vivendi last month raised its stake in Telecom Italia to just under 15 percent, replacing Telefonica as the Italian phone group's biggest investor and gaining a foothold in a country it said had significant growth prospects.

"We are happy (with our stake) but the saying goes: never say never," Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine told reporters in Rome when coming out from a meeting with Italian Industry Minister Federica Guidi.

Asked if Vivendi was seeking two seats for its representatives on Telecom Italia's board, De Puyfontaine said the company had not made any formal requests. He also said Vivendi was currently focused on Telecom Italia, dismissing speculation of possible interest in broadcaster Mediaset .

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak)