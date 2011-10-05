WARSAW Oct 5 French entertainment and media group Vivendi could team up with Poland's top telecom operator TPSA if it succeeds in buying local broadcaster TVN , daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper, citing an unnamed source, said Vivendi could turn to TPSA after acquiring TVN to create a media and telecoms partnership with possible capital ties.

Vivendi was not immediately available. TPSA, a unit of France Telecom , and TVN declined to comment.

On Monday, the head of Vivendi's supervisory board was quoted as saying it was interested in buying the controlling stake in TVN, put up for sale by its owner ITI, with a local partner.

But a person close to the situation said the French entertainment and telecoms giant is not seeking a partner for the acquisition.

Rzeczpospolita reported earlier that Vivendi, Time Warner and Bertelsmann-owned (BTGGg.F) RTL Group remain in the running for TVN.

In July, ITI Group, hired JP Morgan and Nomura to find a buyer for its 56-percent stake. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; additional reporting by Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)