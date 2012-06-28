LONDON/PARIS, June 28 Vodafone European head Michel Combes, who had been set to lead Vivendi's SFR telecoms unit, will no longer make the switch, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Combes is working his notice period after resigning from Vodafone and two people have been named to replace him, sources said, adding that his future at the British telecoms provider was uncertain. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)