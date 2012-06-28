XPO's revenue jumps on strong demand from ecommerce firms
Feb 21 XPO Logistics Inc reported a 10 percent jump in its quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand from ecommerce customers.
LONDON/PARIS, June 28 Vodafone European head Michel Combes, who had been set to lead Vivendi's SFR telecoms unit, will no longer make the switch, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Combes is working his notice period after resigning from Vodafone and two people have been named to replace him, sources said, adding that his future at the British telecoms provider was uncertain. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)
Feb 21 XPO Logistics Inc reported a 10 percent jump in its quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand from ecommerce customers.
KADUNA, Nigeria, Feb 21 At least 14 people were killed in central Nigeria, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, in fighting over grazing land and water, piling pressure on authorities already facing an Islamist insurgency in its northeast and rebels in the oil-rich south.
MADRID, Feb 21 Spanish dock workers have called nine days of strikes to protest government plans to allow ports to hire non-unionised labour, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday, threatening to disrupt trade for up to three weeks from March 6.