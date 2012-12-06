BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
LONDON Dec 6 Vivergo Fuels said on Thursday its biorefinery at Saltend near Hull in eastern England has commenced operations and is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2013.
The refinery will have the capacity to use 1.1 million tonnes of feed-grade wheat per year to produce 420 million litres of bioethanol and 500,000 tonnes of animal feed.
Vivergo is a joint venture between AB Sugar, BP and DuPont.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: