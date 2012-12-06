LONDON Dec 6 Vivergo Fuels said on Thursday its biorefinery at Saltend near Hull in eastern England has commenced operations and is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2013.

The refinery will have the capacity to use 1.1 million tonnes of feed-grade wheat per year to produce 420 million litres of bioethanol and 500,000 tonnes of animal feed.

Vivergo is a joint venture between AB Sugar, BP and DuPont.