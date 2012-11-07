Nov 7 The 313 Group on Wednesday sold $1.305 billion of notes in two parts, said market sources. The 313 Group will to be merged with and into APX Group Inc, the parent of Vivint Inc. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Macquarie and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: 313 Group TRANCHE 1 AMT $925 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/16/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 531 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $380 MLN COUPON 8.75 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/16/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 748 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS