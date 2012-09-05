NEW YORK, Sept 5 Vivint, one of the largest
providers of home technology and automation services in North
America, is exploring a sale that could value it at as much as
$2 billion, and has drawn interest from three private equity
firms, according to people familiar with the matter.
Buyout firms Blackstone Group LP, Ares Management
LLC, and GTCR LLC are weighing bids for the company, with the
auction well into the second round, the people said.
Vivint is working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and Citigroup to find a buyer and final bids for the
company are due later in September, according to one of the
people.
The Provo, Utah-based company has about $260 million in
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) and could be valued at between $1.5 billion and $2
billion in a sale, the people said.
Representatives for the company, Blackstone, Ares, GTCR and
Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. Citi declined to comment.