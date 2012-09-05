By Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Vivint, which provides home
technology and automation services, is exploring a sale that
could value it at as much as $2 billion, and has drawn interest
from three private equity firms, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Buyout firms Blackstone Group LP, Ares Management
LLC, and GTCR LLC are weighing bids for the company, with the
auction well into the second round, the people said.
Vivint is working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and Citigroup to find a buyer and final bids for the
company are due later in September, according to one of the
people.
Vivint is formerly known as APX Alarm Security Solutions.
Its technology platform serves some 600,000 customers
throughout the United States and Canada, connecting home smart
systems including alarms, air conditioning and energy
management. It also provides severe weather alerts to customers
at risk of tornadoes.
The Provo, Utah-based company has about $260 million in
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) and could be valued at between $1.5 billion and $2
billion in a sale, the people said.
Representatives for the company, Blackstone, Ares, GTCR and
Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. Citi declined to comment.
Vivint was founded by Todd Pedersen in 1999, and has
continued to grow through investments from financial partners
that have backed acquisitions over the past 13 years.
Management owns half of the company, while the other half is
owned by Goldman Sachs Group as well as investment firms
firms Jupiter Partners LLC and Peterson Partners.