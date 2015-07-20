BRIEF-Inseego updates on CFIUS process, sale of Novatel Wireless
* Inseego Corp updates on CFIUS process and sale of Novatel Wireless, Inc.
July 20 SunEdison Inc and its unit TerraForm Power Inc said they would acquire Vivint Solar Inc in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion.
SunEdison will pay Vivint shareholders $9.89 in cash, $3.31 in SunEdison stock and $3.30 in SunEdison notes for every Vivint share they hold.
The offer works out to $16.50 per share, a 51.7 percent premium to Vivint's Friday close. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
WASHINGTON, March 31 NetSpend Corp, a unit of Total System Services Inc, has agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the prepaid card company deceived people about access to funds deposited on NetSpend debit cards, the FTC said on Friday.