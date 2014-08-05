NEW YORK Aug 5 Vivint Inc, the home security
and solar-energy provider owned by private equity firm
Blackstone Group LP, has confidentially filed for an
initial public offering (IPO) of its solar business, according
to people familiar with the matter.
Vivint may launch the IPO of Vivint Solar Inc as soon as
this fall depending on market conditions, the people said on
Tuesday, asking not to be named because the matter is not
public.
Vivint is working with a group of banks including Goldman
Sachs Group on the planned offering, some of the people
said.
The company has taken advantage of the Jumpstart Our
Business Startups (JOBS) Act, which allows companies with less
than $1 billion annual revenue to file confidentially for an IPO
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the people added.
The potential offering is aimed at tapping strong investor
demand for companies that install solar panels and help
consumers finance them, and would follow Vivint Solar's rapid
growth since its launch just three years ago.
Large industry competitor SolarCity Corp, which
went public in December 2012 at $8 per share, has since seen its
shares soar and currently trade at around $70 per share, giving
it a market capitalization of nearly $6.5 billion.
The sources said is was too early to predict Vivint Solar's
valuation.
Vivint Solar launched in 2011 with just three sales people
in New Jersey and now employs more than 2,200 people in seven
states, thanks in large part to its parent company's resources.
It has grown to become the nation's second-biggest installer
of residential solar panels. SolarCity, backed by Tesla Motors
Inc founder Elon Musk, is the largest.
Representatives for Blackstone, Vivint Solar and Goldman
Sachs declined to comment.
The U.S. solar market has grown dramatically in recent years
thanks to generous state and federal incentives and declining
prices of solar panels.
Both SolarCity and Vivint have benefited from a business
model that allows homeowners to avoid the hefty upfront cost of
buying a solar system outright.
Vivint puts the panels up on a house using funds provided by
financial institutions and makes money by selling the power they
produce to the homeowner for less than existing retail power
rates.
Blackstone bought Vivint Solar's parent company, Vivint Inc,
in 2012 for more than $2 billion. Formerly known as AFX Alarm
Systems, the Provo, Utah company started selling alarm systems
door-to-door in 1999.
(Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)