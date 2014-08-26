U.S ULSD FUTURES TURN POSITIVE IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API DATA SHOWS BIGGER-THAN-EXPECTED DRAW IN INVENTORIES
U.S ULSD FUTURES TURN POSITIVE IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API DATA SHOWS BIGGER-THAN-EXPECTED DRAW IN INVENTORIES
Aug 26 Blackstone Group LP-backed solar-energy provider Vivint Solar Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The company listed Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith and Credit Suisse as the lead underwriters to the offering. (bit.ly/VPQRvw)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
U.S ULSD FUTURES TURN POSITIVE IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API DATA SHOWS BIGGER-THAN-EXPECTED DRAW IN INVENTORIES
NEW YORK, March 14 Falling oil prices weighed on energy shares on Tuesday in the wake of a report of rising crude stocks, while the U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of an expected Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates.
* Dow down 0.21 pct, S&P 500 down 0.34 pct, Nasdaq down 0.32 pct (Updates to close)