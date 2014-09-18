Sept 18 Vivint Solar Inc, a solar energy provider backed by Blackstone Group LP, said it expected its initial public offering to be priced between $16 and $18 per share, raising up to $371 million.

The company, which is offering all the 20.6 million shares, will be valued at about $1.9 billion at the top end of the expected price range. (bit.ly/XmSMIM) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)