May 9 Vivus Inc said on Friday
drugmaker Actavis Plc plans to market a generic version
of Vivus's obesity drug Qsymia that was approved in July 2012.
Actavis had filed a U.S. marketing application for its
generic version of the diet pill, according to a notice sent by
the generic drugmaker on May 7, Vivus said.
Vivus said it intended to enforce its intellectual property
rights.
Qsymia, one of the first obesity drugs to receive U.S.
approval after a dry spell of 13 years, has disappointed
investors with poor physician adoption and low sales.
