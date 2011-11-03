* Says FDA assigns 5-month review period on marketing application

Nov 3 Vivus Inc said U.S. health regulators accepted the company's marketing application for its weight loss drug and set a five-month review period.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration set April 17, 2012 as the deadline for the agency to decide on the approval of the drug.

The regulator also said that data on the drug submitted under the application will be reviewed by an advisory committee in the first quarter of 2012.

Shares of Vivus, which have gained about 30 percent in the last three months, were trading flat at $9.42 Thursday afternoon on Nasdaq.