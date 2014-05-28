May 28 Aspen Investment Fund, a shareholder of obesity drug maker Vivus Inc, said it was planning to offer to buy the company for $640 million.

Aspen, which reported a 9.65 percent stake in Vivus on Wednesday, said it expects to submit its offer to the company by June 13.

Vivus shares were up 6 percent at $4.95 in morning trading.

The company, which was embroiled in a long-drawn proxy war with another shareholder First Manhattan Co last year, has disappointed investors with weak sales of its diet pill Qsymia that was once touted as a potential blockbuster.