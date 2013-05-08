May 8 Vivus Inc reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly sales of its diet drug Qsymia
amid difficulties over reimbursement for obesity treatments and
a restricted sales channel.
Net product revenue, reflecting sales of Qsymia, rose to
$4.1 million in the first quarter from $2 million in the
preceding quarter. The drug was launched late last year.
The company's net loss widened to $53.6 million, or 53 cents
per share, from $18.8 million, or 20 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts had expected a loss of 51 cents per share on
revenue of $5.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Qsymia was the first weight-loss pill to be launched in the
United States in 13 years.