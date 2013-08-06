* 2nd-quarter loss bigger than expected
* CEO Zook says personally involved in partnering
discussions
* Shares fall 4 pct after market close
By Zeba Siddiqui
Aug 6 Vivus Inc's new CEO plans to keep
a tight lid on costs and focus on rolling out the company's diet
pill via retail pharmacies in the next two quarters, after the
product's sales missed analysts' estimates for the fourth
quarter in a row.
In his first public comments since taking the top job at
Vivus, Zook said overcoming barriers to patients' access to the
diet drug, Qsymia, will be among the company's top priorities in
the next few months.
As part of that strategy, Vivus does not plan on launching
an expensive direct-to-consumer campaign for Qsymia in the near
term, said Zook, who was picked as CEO by the company's largest
shareholder First Manhattan Co after a bitter proxy battle that
also brought about a board shuffle last month.
"Trust me, I've been at this game for a number of years and
understand the role that an activated consumer can play," the
former AstraZeneca Plc executive told analysts on a
post-earnings conference call.
Zook, who was executive vice-president for global commercial
operations at AstraZeneca until February, helped launch the
multibillion-dollar cholesterol medicine Crestor, among other
blockbuster products.
"Where we stand today with the retail channel and our
commercial access, I just don't think (a DTC campaign) would be
a good use of our overall spend," Zook said.
Vivus has had a patchy year marked by a 40 percent fall in
its stock price, mainly due to weak sales of Qsymia, the first
weight-loss treatment to be approved in 13 years amid a U.S.
obesity epidemic.
The tepid launch in September drew shareholder criticism
against Vivus's marketing strategy, and was also the main reason
for First Manhattan's coup against former management.
Qsymia, whose side effects include heart risks and the
possibility of babies being born with oral clefts when taken by
women during pregnancy, has faced a tough reimbursement
environment that was frequently cited by former CEO Leland
Wilson for the drug's slow sales growth.
Qsymia is being sold through 10,000 certified retail
pharmacies, Vivus's commercial head Michael Miller said.
The company's April-June net product revenue, reflecting
Qsymia sales, was $5.5 million, compared with $4.1 million in
the quarter ended March. This was well below analysts' average
estimate of $12.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Finding a commercial partner and overhauling Vivus's
marketing practices were among some of the promises First
Manhattan made as it installed Zook as CEO and six new members
on Vivus's board last month.
Zook reiterated those promises at the call, saying he and
the board were personally involved in discussions with large
pharmaceutical companies to increase Vivus's commercial muscle.
Zook will also have to tackle increased competition. Rival
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc launched its obesity pill in
June, ending Qsymia's exclusivity as the first new weight-loss
pill To hit the U.S. market in more than a decade.
BIGGER LOSS
Vivus second-quarter net loss widened to $55.5 million, or
55 cents per share, from $24.0 million, or 24 cents per share, a
year earlier. This was bigger than the average analyst estimate
of a loss of 44 cents per share.
The loss also included a charge of $2.8 million related to
the proxy contest and $4.4 million for Qsymia inventories, Vivus
said.
Total operating expenses of about $57 million were flat
compared with the first quarter.
Vivus was left with about $358.3 million in cash, cash
equivalents and available-for-sale securities at the end of the
quarter, compared to $214.6 million at the end of December.
Vivus dispensed about 81,000 Qsymia prescriptions in the
quarter, up about 37 percent from the first quarter. The company
said Qsymia weekly prescription trends were on the rise,
according to early third-party data.
Vivus shares fell about 4 percent in after-market trading
after closing at $14.73 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.