Feb 25 Vivus Inc's silence on its
strategy to boost sales of obesity drug Qsymia has increased
doubts about whether the pill will reach its full commercial
potential.
Shares of the company, which reported quarterly results on
Monday, fell as much as 15 percent in early trade on Tuesday.
Analysts and investors had expected the company to address
concerns that the drug, once seen as a potential blockbuster,
has not lived up to expectations after 18 months on the market.
Qsymia was the first diet pill to launch in the United
States in more than a decade.
But both doctors and patients have shown reluctance to
embrace it and other diet pills, including Arena Pharmaceuticals
Inc's Belviq, because of the long history of safety
concerns surrounding diet treatments.
In Qsymia's case, side-effects can include a rise in heart
rate, suicidal thoughts, eye problems, and a higher propensity
for women to give birth to children with defects.
Analysts said on Tuesday that Vivus, with its limited sales
force, needed a partner to ensure the drug's success.
"(But) while management's dialogue on the (earnings) call
stated that it is 'open' to signing an agreement, we did not get
the sense that an announcement on this front will occur soon,"
J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov said.
Kasimov downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight".
Vivus is negotiating from a position of weakness due to
"flattish" prescription trends for Qsymia in spite of discount
programs, BofA Merrill analysts said.
They cut their rating on the stock to "underperform" from
"neutral" and slashed their peak sales estimate for the drug to
$1 billion in 2021 from $1.8 billion.
"Fourth-quarter results of $7.7 million in Qsymia sales were
disappointing in our view and illustrate the limited reach of
Vivus' 150 rep sales force," the analysts said.
Vivus blamed "seasonality" for weighing on Qsymia sales in
November and December.
"We knew (the Qsymia) launch wouldn't be easy, but
disappointment still stems from the fact that after 5 full
quarters, a drug that is indicated for over a 100 million people
in the United States has yet to eclipse $10 million in quarterly
sales," Kasimov said.
Jefferies & Co analysts, reiterating their "underperform"
rating, cut their price target to $2 from $5, citing a lack of
clarity on partnerships and evidence of an improved strategy
following a proxy battle last summer.
Dissident shareholder First Manhattan Co won an acrimonious
proxy fight last July and succeeded in appointing a new CEO,
Tony Zook, after accusing the drugmaker's previous management of
having bungled the launch of the pill.
Vivus reported total revenue of $44.1 million in the fourth
quarter, up from $2 million a year earlier, due mostly to $34.8
million in license revenue from Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Sanofi SA, which have licensed its
erectile dysfunction drug.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)