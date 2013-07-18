NEW YORK, July 18 Obesity drugmaker Vivus Inc
has delayed its board election, which was scheduled for
Thursday morning, as it negotiates with shareholder First
Manhattan Co, according to two sources familiar with the
situation.
The meeting, which was originally scheduled for 8 a.m. PST,
has been delayed two hours, but might be postponed further if
settlement talks continue, said the sources, who wished to
remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the
media.
A settlement between the two parties is expected shortly,
said one of the sources.
A First Manhattan spokesman declined to comment. Vivus
declined to comment.