CHICAGO Oct 30 The Chicago Board Options
Exchange said on Wednesday it has corrected a bad print on the
CBOE Volatility Index that was related to a software
issue.
The software issue caused the VIX to appear to have hit an
intraday high of 21.26 earlier on Wednesday, a value some market
participants questioned, given what had been a relatively quiet
session for the stock market at that point.
"Today CBOE experienced a software issue related to the
disseminated values of some CBOE volatility indexes," according
to CBOE's system status page on its website. The issue was
corrected as of 12:21 p.m. CDT, CBOE said.
"On the CBOE website, the VIX is showing an intraday high of
14.10 at 2:09 p.m. EDT," said Jack Walker, an analyst at
IVolatility.com, an options data provider in New York. "But I do
see that there was a spike on the chart up to 21.26. It looks a
little suspicious."
The VIX is a 30-day risk forecast of stock market volatility
that is calculated by using a strip of S&P 500 index option
bid-ask quotes. The VIX generally moves in the opposite
direction of the broad stock market.
Late on Wednesday, the VIX rose nearly 3 percent to 13.81.
(Reporting by Doris Frankel; Editing by Jan Paschal)