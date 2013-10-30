CHICAGO Oct 30 The Chicago Board Options Exchange said on Wednesday it has corrected a bad print on the CBOE Volatility Index that was related to a software issue.

The software issue caused the VIX to appear to have hit an intraday high of 21.26 earlier on Wednesday, a value some market participants questioned, given what had been a relatively quiet session for the stock market at that point.

"Today CBOE experienced a software issue related to the disseminated values of some CBOE volatility indexes," according to CBOE's system status page on its website. The issue was corrected as of 12:21 p.m. CDT, CBOE said.

"On the CBOE website, the VIX is showing an intraday high of 14.10 at 2:09 p.m. EDT," said Jack Walker, an analyst at IVolatility.com, an options data provider in New York. "But I do see that there was a spike on the chart up to 21.26. It looks a little suspicious."

The VIX is a 30-day risk forecast of stock market volatility that is calculated by using a strip of S&P 500 index option bid-ask quotes. The VIX generally moves in the opposite direction of the broad stock market.

Late on Wednesday, the VIX rose nearly 3 percent to 13.81.

