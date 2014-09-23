Sept 23 Vizrt Ltd :

* Announces a deal worth USD 275,000 for implementation of broadcast graphics products with a sports channel in Latin America

* Says the channel is part of an international sports network that uses Vizrt broadcast graphics products for each of their channels