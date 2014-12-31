Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 31 Vizrt Ltd :
* Says signs deal worth $776,000 for implementation of broadcast graphics products with a major European broadcaster
* Says deal includes a wide selection of Vizrt products: Viz Engine, Viz World, Viz Trio, Â Viz GraphicHub, ContentPilot, Viz Ticker, NLE, Viz Multiplay including integrated media asset management Source text: bit.ly/1zPqA2F Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)