Dec 31 Vizrt Ltd :

* Says signs deal worth $776,000 for implementation of broadcast graphics products with a major European broadcaster

* Says deal includes a wide selection of Vizrt products: Viz Engine, Viz World, Viz Trio, Â Viz GraphicHub, ContentPilot, Viz Ticker, NLE, Viz Multiplay including integrated media asset management Source text: bit.ly/1zPqA2F Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)