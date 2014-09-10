Sept 10 Vizrt

* Vizrt Ltd. announced today a deal worth $365,000 for the implementation of broadcast graphics products with a news channel in Indonesia.

* The station is part of a global news network that currently uses Vizrt broadcast graphics products at each of its affiliates.

* The deal includes Viz Pilot, Vizrt's content and control software for allowing the journalist in the newsroom to access graphic templates in their native newsroom control system (NRCS).

