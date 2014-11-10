OSLO Nov 10 Private equity firm Nordic Capital has agreed to take over Norwegian broadcasting technology firm Vizrt at a 32 percent premium compared to its previous closing price, valuing the firm at around 2.5 billion crowns ($370 million.)

Owners holding 51.5 percent of Vizrt's shares have agreed to back the deal while the firm's board unanimously back the deal, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)