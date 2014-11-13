Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 Vizrt Ltd
* Q3 EBITDA $8.4 million versus $6.7 million
* Q3 operating revenue $35.2 million versus $32.4 million
* Q3 order backlog $50.8 million versus $45.6 million
* Says BG remains the company's growth engine, strengthened by addition of Mosart
* Says does not expect a major improvement of MAM results during Q4
* Says anticipates market conditions to remain stable in coming months, with exception of Eastern Europe
* Says based on a healthy backlog, which as of Nov. 12, 2014, stood at $50.8 million, expects to meet our annual growth targets Source text : bit.ly/1u41vfm Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)