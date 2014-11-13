Nov 13 Vizrt Ltd

* Q3 EBITDA $8.4 million versus $6.7 million

* Q3 operating revenue $35.2 million versus $32.4 million

* Q3 order backlog $50.8 million versus $45.6 million

* Says BG remains the company's growth engine, strengthened by addition of Mosart

* Says does not expect a major improvement of MAM results during Q4

* Says anticipates market conditions to remain stable in coming months, with exception of Eastern Europe

* Says based on a healthy backlog, which as of Nov. 12, 2014, stood at $50.8 million, expects to meet our annual growth targets Source text : bit.ly/1u41vfm Further company coverage: