UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 3 VM Materiaux SA :
* Q4 revenue 145.7 million euros ($166.9 million), down 6.4 percent
* FY revenue 590.9 million euros versus 634.5 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1z88u5R Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8731 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.