Dec 19 Mineral explorer VMS Ventures Inc
said joint venture partner HudBay Minerals Inc
has approved the C$71 million ($68.5 million) capital
expenditure required to start construction of the Reed copper
project in Manitoba.
VMS Ventures shares rose 25 percent to more than one-month
highs of 38 Canadian cents in morning trading on the Toronto
Venture Exchange.
The Reed copper project, which is 30 percent owned by VMS
venture, is expected to be operational by late 2013.
Earlier on Monday, HudBay said it expected copper production
to fall next year, hurt by the closures of its Trout Lake and
Chisel North mines in Manitoba.
The Reed copper project is expected to produce daily ore of
about 1,300 tonnes by 2013-end.
($1 = 1.0360 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)