Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 22 Cloud software maker VMWare Inc said it would buy mobile security company AirWatch for about $1.18 billion in cash and about $365 million in installment payments and assumed unvested equity.
AirWatch will become a unit of VMWare and its employees will continue to report to AirWatch founder and Chief Executive John Marshall.
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
* Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business in the UK
* Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in UK with a potential purchaser