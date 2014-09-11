Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
BOSTON, Sept 11 EMC Corp is not considering selling its stake in VMware Inc, a source familiar with EMC's thinking told Reuters on Thursday.
The source declined to be named because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.
Earlier on Thursday the New York Post reported that EMC had decided to explore selling its stake in VMware, giving into pressure from Paul Singer-run activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, citing sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.