* Q1 revenue up 25 pct at $1.06 bln vs Street $1.03 bln
* Q1 EPS was 0.66 cents per share vs 0.60 cents per share
* Q2 revenue seen in range of $1.10 bln to $1.12 bln
* FY revenue seen at $4.53 billion to $4.63 billion
* Shares up 2 pct in after-hours trading
(Adds CFO, CEO comments)
April 18 Software maker VMware Inc beat
first-quarter revenue and earnings estimates, and slightly
raised its full-year outlook, citing sustained demand for
virtual servers and cloud computing technologies.
VMware, a publicly traded division of storage giant EMC Corp
, said that demand was strong in Japan and China, as well
as Europe, particularly the UK, even in the face of the euro
zone debt crisis.
Chief Financial Officer Mark Peek, who is leaving to work in
the same position at enterprise software company Workday, said
that VMware remained cautious about the macroeconomic
environment and the federal spending outlook in the United
States.
Nevertheless, Peek said, on the back of the first quarter
and expectations for the second quarter, VMware increased its
revenue outlook marginally.
"To keep growth rates at least at the top end at 16 percent
seemed the prudent thing to do and then we brought the floor up
from 11 percent to 12 percent," he said.
VMware, the biggest maker of so-called virtualization
software, which reduces the number of computer servers companies
need, r a ised its full-year revenue target slightly, to a range
of $4.53 billion to $4.63 billion.
Previously, VMware had forecast an increase in full-year
revenue of between $4.48 billion and $4.6 billion.
Second-quarter revenue is expected to range from $1.10
billion to $1.12 billion, VMware said.
Chief Executive Paul Maritz said that the company was well
aligned to respond to two major industry trends, the need for
fundamental efficiencies and the need for services to enable
those efficiencies.
"People are realizing that the competitive environments
demand that they need to respond with new applications, new
experiences for their customers," Maritz said, adding that
prompted VMware to invest in programming frameworks and Cloud
Foundry among other things.
"Those will take longer to show up in our bottom line
results, but the good news is that we believe that is another
fundamental trend that will stand us in good stead in the longer
term," he said.
VMware reported first-quarter revenue of $1.06 billion a 25
percent increase from the year before, and profit, excluding
items, of $287 million, or 66 cents per share.
Analysts on average had forecast $1.03 billion in revenue
and earnings of 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Asked about a successor to Peek, Maritz said that VMware,
with three experienced CFOs on its board, had the luxury of
taking its time in finding a replacement.
VMware shares gained about 2 percent in extended trading
after closing up 0.7 percent at $111.29 on Wednesday.
VMware competes with Oracle in the virtualization
software market and with Salesforce.com in offering
"cloud" computing services
(Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Richard Chang and Steve
Orlofsky)