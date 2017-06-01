BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
June 1 VMware Inc reported a 44.1 pct rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, fueled by strong demand for its virtualization software used by companies to boost cloud computing efficiency.
VMware's net income rose to $232 million, or 56 cents per share in the first quarter ended May 5, from $161 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
VMware, which is majority-owned by Dell Technologies Inc , said revenue climbed 9.3 percent to $1.74 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.