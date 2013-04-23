(Corrects headline and text to reflect that company affirmed,
not cut, its revenue forecast)
April 23 Cloud computing software maker VMware
Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly
profit, helped by a 13 percent jump in revenue.
The company also stood by its full-year revenue forecast and
its shares fell 8 percent in extended trading.
VMware, controlled by data storage equipment maker EMC Corp
, said net income fell to $173.6 million, or 40 cents per
share, in the first quarter, from $191.4 million, or 44 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, VMware earned 74 cents per share. Revenue
rose to $1.19 billion. Analysts on average had expected a profit
of 70 cents per share on revenue of $1.18 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)