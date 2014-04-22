April 22 Virtualization software maker VMware
Inc reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter revenue
as more customers opted for its cloud infrastructure offering
and big business clients renewed their software licenses.
The company's net income rose to $199 million, or 46 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $173
million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.36 billion, from 1.19 billion a year
earlier.
Virtualization software allows the creation of a virtual
machine that acts like a real computer with an operating system,
helping the company's clients use server and storage space more
efficiently and reduce IT costs.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)