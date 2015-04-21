(Adds details, shares)
April 21 Virtualization software maker VMware
Inc reported its slowest revenue growth in seven
quarters as IT spending remained sluggish and a stronger dollar
reduced the value of overseas sales.
VMware's shares fell about 2 percent to $83.60 in extended
trading on Tuesday.
The company's virtualization software enables the creation
of a virtual machine that acts like a real computer with an
operating system, helping users to store data more efficiently
and cut IT costs.
"The bookings came up a bit shy of the Street and that is
weighing on shares," FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives
said.
"While Street expectations were not lofty heading into
earnings, VMware continues to have challenges in its quest to
show strong top-line growth given IT spending and competitive
headwinds," Ives said.
Reuters had exclusively reported in February that its parent
EMC Corp decided against spinning off its majority stake
in VMware after reviewing the idea over several months following
pressure from activist investor Elliott Management
Corp.
Revenue from services for the quarter ended March 31 rose
about 17 percent to $935 million. Total revenue rose 11.1
percent to $1.51 billion.
Excluding the impact of currency, revenue rose 13 percent.
Net income fell slightly to $196 million, or 45 cents per
share, from $199 million, or 46 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 86 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected profit of 84 cents on
revenue of $1.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Tuesday's close, shares of the company had fallen
about 18 percent in 2015.
