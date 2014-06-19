OSLO, June 19 German energy firm VNG has agreed to buy U.S. oil firm Chevron's 7.56-percent stake in the Draugen field off Norway, it said on Thursday.

VNG did not say how much the deal was worth.

Royal Dutch Shell is the field's operator with a stake of 44.56 percent. Norwegian state-owned Petoro has the remaining 47.88 percent it he field situated in the Norwegian Sea. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)