UPDATE 4-South Africa's top court orders end to welfare grants fiasco
* Allan Gray signals Net1 shareholder revolt over debacle (Adds Desmond Tutu comment)
OSLO, June 19 German energy firm VNG has agreed to buy U.S. oil firm Chevron's 7.56-percent stake in the Draugen field off Norway, it said on Thursday.
VNG did not say how much the deal was worth.
Royal Dutch Shell is the field's operator with a stake of 44.56 percent. Norwegian state-owned Petoro has the remaining 47.88 percent it he field situated in the Norwegian Sea. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Allan Gray signals Net1 shareholder revolt over debacle (Adds Desmond Tutu comment)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
ATHENS, March 17 Cyprus's cabinet on Friday approved contracts with France's Total, Italy's Eni , Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum to explore for oil and gas in offshore areas south of the island, officials said.