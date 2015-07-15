* Leipzig utility keen to control VNG
FRANKFURT, July 15 German utility EWE
has received an offer for its majority stake in
eastern German gas transmission company VNG AG, it said
on Wednesday.
"We are studying this offer," an EWE spokesman said, adding
EWE was also talking to other parties and may decide not to sell
at all.
The offer was made by Leipzig's utility's holding company,
LVV, which has long expressed its interest in VNG, a
strategically important importer and one of eastern Germany's
biggest firms, an LVV spokesman said.
LVV has been talking to Australian finance investor
Macquarie about a financing scheme, people familiar
with the deal said.
EWE is asking for roughly 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion),
while LVV and Macquarie are so far bidding around 1 billion
euros, several people familiar with the industry said.
A company with its own exploration and production
activities, has also expressed interest in the VNG stake, these
sources said.
An E&P group could benefit from a such deal by gaining
access to a new distribution channel for its product while VNG
would benefit from gaining a relatively cheap supplier and
lessening its reliance on volatile market prices.
EWE currently holds 63.69 percent of VNG shares but plans to
add 10.52 percent currently held by Russia's Gazprom
. LVV individually owns 7.5 percent of
VNG shares but together with a group of eastern German
municipalities has 25.8 percent.
Gas grids have been prime targets for infrastructure
investors who are looking to buy into safer assets due to
turbulent stock markets and low interest rates.
But gas traders are also interested in having exploration
partners on board that can deliver gas cheaply for onward
distribution.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Arno Schuetze; Writing by
Vera Eckert)