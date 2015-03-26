* CEO gives departure date
* Says turnaround will be apparent in FY16
* Market cap was A$782 mlln, now A$19 mlln
SYDNEY, March 26 Australian education provider
Vocation Ltd said on Thursday its chief executive Mark
Hutchinson, who presided over a spectacular fall in profit and
share price since the firm's listing 16 months ago, will leave
in May.
The Sydney-listed company said it will promote its interim
chief financial officer Stewart Cummins to head the firm as it
continues a dramatic restructure involving selling business
units to pay down bank debt.
Vocation, which sells adult training courses, earlier ths
month reported a A$273 million ($214 million) half-year loss,
from a A$4 million loss the previous year, due mainly to a
dispute with the government of the state of Victoria, leading to
the closure of its businesses there.
Since September last year, the company's market
capitalisation has collapsed from A$782 million to A$19 million.
In a statement to the Australian stock exchange, Vocation
said a restructure and the sale non-core businesses had helped
it cut bank debt to less than A$10 million. Local media has
reported that the company's debt was previously A$85 million.
"Vocation has overhauled its quality and compliance
processes and it now has a viable ongoing business with a
focused revenue stream," Hutchinson said, adding that it
expected the benefits of the restructure to show up in its
2015/16 results.
The company also said its vocational education and training
chief executive Ross Robinson will leave the firm as his role
has been merged with that of group managing director.
Shares in Vocation rose 8 percent to 8.5 cents early
Thursday in a sharply lower overall market. The stock listed
with an issue price of A$1.89 a share in December 2013 and rose
as high as A$3.40 before tumbling over the past six months.
($1 = 1.2778 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)