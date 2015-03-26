* CEO gives departure date

* Says turnaround will be apparent in FY16

* Market cap was A$782 mlln, now A$19 mlln (Adds shares, CEO comments)

SYDNEY, March 26 Australian education provider Vocation Ltd said on Thursday its chief executive Mark Hutchinson, who presided over a spectacular fall in profit and share price since the firm's listing 16 months ago, will leave in May.

The Sydney-listed company said it will promote its interim chief financial officer Stewart Cummins to head the firm as it continues a dramatic restructure involving selling business units to pay down bank debt.

Vocation, which sells adult training courses, earlier ths month reported a A$273 million ($214 million) half-year loss, from a A$4 million loss the previous year, due mainly to a dispute with the government of the state of Victoria, leading to the closure of its businesses there.

Since September last year, the company's market capitalisation has collapsed from A$782 million to A$19 million.

In a statement to the Australian stock exchange, Vocation said a restructure and the sale non-core businesses had helped it cut bank debt to less than A$10 million. Local media has reported that the company's debt was previously A$85 million.

"Vocation has overhauled its quality and compliance processes and it now has a viable ongoing business with a focused revenue stream," Hutchinson said, adding that it expected the benefits of the restructure to show up in its 2015/16 results.

The company also said its vocational education and training chief executive Ross Robinson will leave the firm as his role has been merged with that of group managing director.

Shares in Vocation rose 8 percent to 8.5 cents early Thursday in a sharply lower overall market. The stock listed with an issue price of A$1.89 a share in December 2013 and rose as high as A$3.40 before tumbling over the past six months.

($1 = 1.2778 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)