* Education provider sees 2015 EBITDA of A$25-A$30 mln

* Shares dive 40 pct to record low

* Company being sued for misleading or deceptive conduct (Adds ceo quote, share price, details on court actions)

SYDNEY, Dec 4 Australian education provider Vocation Ltd said on Thursday its core earnings for the year to June were expected to be about half what it forecast just six weeks ago due to a slump in enrolments, sending its shares plunging to record lows.

Vocation, which raised A$253 million ($212 million) in an initial public offering a year ago, said it now expected its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be between A$25-A$30 million, compared with the A$53-A$57 million it forecast on October 27.

Vocation has been under pressure since the Department of Education (DEECD) in Victoria state withdrew funding following an audit review regarding the quality of training at two of its subsidiaries. Vocation settled with the department in October.

"In the period since our settlement with the DEECD and our previous forecast, there has been a deterioration in enrolment volumes, particularly from our Victorian operations and our MyVocation initiative," chief executive Mark Hutchinson said in a statement.

"The level of impact on our business following the DEECD settlement was unexpected."

Shares in Vocation, which have been on a trading halt since Tuesday, tumbled by as much as 42 percent to a record low of A$0.29, compared with their A$1.89 issue price and a record high of A$3.40 in September.

Last month, a writ was filed against Vocation against the company, alleging misleading or deceptive conduct and a breach of its continuous disclosure obligations.

The same day, chairman John Dawkins quit the company. (1 US dollar = 1.1930 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)