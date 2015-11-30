SYDNEY Nov 30 Australian adult training firm
Vocation Ltd shut down most of its operations on
Monday, its voluntary administrator said, ending a bumpy ride
for investors in a company that enjoyed a successful listing in
2013 before encountering a series of difficulties.
Corporate recovery firm Ferrier Hodgson said it was forced
to take the step after the company lost customer contracts, its
funds dried up and due to "the lack of ongoing support from key
stakeholders".
Ferrier Hodgson made the decision just four days after
Vocation appointed it. About 150 staff lost their jobs, the
administrator said in a statement.
The decision marks an end to what has been one of
Australia's swiftest corporate collapses. The company listed in
December 2013 with a former federal education minister as its
chairman, and in June 2014 its shares were trading over A$3.00
($2.16), compared with their A$1.89 issue price.
Later that year, the company came under pressure and its
shares tumbled after the Department of Education in Victoria
state withdrew funding following an audit of two of its
subsidiaries.
The shares traded under 20 Australian cents throughout 2015
as the company faced several lawsuits including a class action,
and were suspended from trading earlier in November as Vocation
announced a capital raising.
When that capital raising was unsuccessful the company hired
a voluntary administrator. Ferrier Hodgson said it would try to
sell the company's intellectual property and one of its
operating businesses, the Customer Service Institute of
Australia.
($1 = 1.3914 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)