BRIEF-IQE full-year adjusted pretax profit rises
* FY revenue 132.7 million stg versus 114 million stg year ago
Nov 13 Vocento SA :
* Reported 9-month total income down 6.4 percent at 361.5 million euros
* 9-month EBITDA up 13.7 percent at 20.8 million euros
* 9-month net loss at 9.1 million euros versus loss 15.3 million euros last year
* 9-month advertising revenue flat at 110.3 million euros
* Net financial debt at Sept. 30 at 146.9 million euros versus 149.3 million euros at Dec. 31 Source text: bit.ly/1u6b51d Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 21Beijing Advanced Digital Technology Co Ltd :
* Says wins order from Bambora worth SEK 25 million over 4 years Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)