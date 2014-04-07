Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
April 7 Vocus Inc, a provider of cloud-based marketing and public relations software, said it would be bought by private equity firm GTCR Valor Merger Sub Inc for about $446.5 million.
GTCR will offer $18 per Vocus share, representing a premium of 48 percent to Vocus's closing share price on Friday.
GTCR will also buy Vocus's Series A convertible preferred stock for $77.3 million.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2014.
Shares of Beltsville, Maryland-based Vocus closed at $12.18 on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Mobileye shares up 28.2 percent to $60.62 (Adds analysts' comments, skepticism about self-driving cars)