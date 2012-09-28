Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects to show Joosub became CEO this month)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 South Africa's Vodacom plans to launch 4G high-speed services by the end of this year, its incoming chief executive said on Friday.
Vodacom, the South African unit of Britain's Vodafone , will roll out the next-generation LTE standard, Shameel Joosub told reporters at a media event in suburban Johannesburg.
Joosub replaced Pieter Uys as chief executive this month. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)