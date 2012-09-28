(Corrects to show Joosub became CEO this month)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 South Africa's Vodacom plans to launch 4G high-speed services by the end of this year, its incoming chief executive said on Friday.

Vodacom, the South African unit of Britain's Vodafone , will roll out the next-generation LTE standard, Shameel Joosub told reporters at a media event in suburban Johannesburg.

Joosub replaced Pieter Uys as chief executive this month. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)