Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG May 20 Vodacom Group Ltd : * Says active customer base grew to 51.7 million * Says headline earnings per share (heps) up 23.0% * Says final dividend per share of 430 cents; total dividends per share for the
year of 785 cents, up 10.6% * Says over the medium-term (three years) we aim to deliver low single digit
service revenue growth * Says expects capital expenditure to be between 11% and 13% of group revenue
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)