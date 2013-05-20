JOHANNESBURG May 20 Vodacom Group Ltd : * Says active customer base grew to 51.7 million * Says headline earnings per share (heps) up 23.0% * Says final dividend per share of 430 cents; total dividends per share for the

year of 785 cents, up 10.6% * Says over the medium-term (three years) we aim to deliver low single digit

service revenue growth * Says expects capital expenditure to be between 11% and 13% of group revenue