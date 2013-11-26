JOHANNESBURG Nov 26 Vodacom Group Ltd : * Says acquisition of a further 17.2 pct interest in Vodacom Tanzania * Says transaction is expected to close before the end of the financial year * Transaction will result in Vodacom increasing its total economic interest in Vodacom Tanzania from 65 pct to 82.2 pct * Says will fund acquisition through available cash resources and existing debt facilities * Consideration payable for the subscription of new shares in Cavalry is ZAR 2460 million, payable in cash at completion * Will acquire indirect interest through subscription of new shares in Cavalry Holdings Ltd