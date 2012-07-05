(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, July 5 South Africa's Vodacom said on Thursday chief executive Pieter Uys would leave the company in March next year and be replaced by Shameel Joosub.

Joosub is currently the chief executive of Vodafone Spain and his appointment would take effect from Sept. 1 this year to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.

Uys, who has served as Vodacom's CEO for four years, joined the company almost 20 years ago.

"It's now time for change and I will leave Vodacom confident that the business will prosper under Shameel's leadership," Uys said in a statement.

Joosub had previously worked as managing director of Vodacom South Africa and as a director from 2000 to 2010 before transferring to Vodafone Spain.

Vodacom, the biggest mobile operator in South Africa, also said in June that the managing director of its South African operations had stepped down. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Ed Cropley)