BRIEF-Puloon Technology says issuance of 933,025 bonus shares
* Says an issuance of bonus shares in a ratio of 0.2:1(0.2 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders of record on March 1
JOHANNESBURG, June 4 The Democratic Republic of Congo Supreme Court has suspended a planned auction of shares in the local unit of South African mobile phone provider Vodacom , the parent company said on Monday.
The auction was planned for June 3 but was suspended pending the outcome of "certain legal proceedings", the group said in a statement, without giving further details. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Says has agreed to sell its LATAM subsidiaries in Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Central America and United States
* Says it raises 218.1 million yuan in private placement for funding acquisition and project