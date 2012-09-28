JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 South Africa's Vodacom is no longer looking to exit the Democratic Republic of Congo, its incoming chief executive said on Friday, signalling a change of strategy over the contested unit.

"We are working with the local partner to resolve the issues. We are confident the issues are resolvable," Shameel Joosub told reporters at a media event.

Vodacom had previously said it was exploring options to exit the business in the DRC, due to a longstanding row with its local partner, Congolese Wireless Network.