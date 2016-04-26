Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG, April 26 South Africa's Constitutional Court on Tuesday ordered mobile operator Vodacom to compensate the inventor of a free messaging system used by the company, local news services Fin24 and EWN said.
Online news service Fin24 said that after years of litigation, the highest court in South Africa ordered Vodacom, a unit of Britain's Vodafone, to negotiate a payout amount with Nkosana Makate for inventing the "Please Call Me" service.
Vodacom's spokesman Byron Kennedy told Fin24 that the firm was studying the court's ruling. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order