France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
JOHANNESBURG May 15 South African telecoms operator Vodacom said on Monday it will buy a 34.94 percent stake in Kenya's Safaricom from Vodafone for 34.6 billion rand ($2.59 billion).
Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone not only has Kenya's biggest number of subscribers, it also dominates the country's thriving mobile-based financial services sector with its innovative M-Pesa platform. ($1 = 13.3415 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
June 19 Prompt British wholesale gas prices soared on Monday morning, as expectations of lower output from the country's wind farms boosted demand for gas. * British within-day gas price up by 2.00 pence, or 6.5 percent, to 33.00 pence/therm at 0833 GMT. * Day-ahead gas price up 2.45 pence to 32.35 p/therm. * Traders said forecasts for low output from Britain's wind farms led to an increase in demand from gas-fired power generators, pushing prices higher and leading to an undersuppli