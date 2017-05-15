UK GAS-Prompt prices soar on weak wind power output

June 19 Prompt British wholesale gas prices soared on Monday morning, as expectations of lower output from the country's wind farms boosted demand for gas. * British within-day gas price up by 2.00 pence, or 6.5 percent, to 33.00 pence/therm at 0833 GMT. * Day-ahead gas price up 2.45 pence to 32.35 p/therm. * Traders said forecasts for low output from Britain's wind farms led to an increase in demand from gas-fired power generators, pushing prices higher and leading to an undersuppli